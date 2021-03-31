Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Josh O’Conner has ‘no interest’ in the royal family even after ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Josh O’Conner did admit that he has “great fondness” for Prince Charles

British actor Josh O’Conner may have brought the world’s attention to the British royal family but the star himself has no interest.

After his award-winning performance as Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown, the actor told GQ that he never had any interest in the British monarchy.

"I think I find it really hard pinning the real royal family to The Crown. They feel so far removed. And basically, I had no interest in the royal family before I did The Crown. And I have very little interest now!” he said.

However, O’Conner did admit that he has “great fondness” for Charles after he did extensive research for the role.

Moreover, the actor revealed that he didn’t watch the recent interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey but he “doesn’t feel bad about it.” 

