‘Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi’ series, cast, shoot date unveiled

Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Shortly after announcing the news of a possible live action version of Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi, the shoot dates, cast updates and release date have all been revealed.

For those unversed, the series has been picked up by Disney+ and will feature a number of Hollywood A listers including Ewan McGregor as Jedi master and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

The Hayden Christensen directional will also include stars such as Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend and Bonnie Piesse etc.

