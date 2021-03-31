Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Celine Dion blows out candles of 53rd birthday in style

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Celine Dion is blowing out the candles of her 53rd birthday in style.

The Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share a piece of the celebration as she shared two photos which were taken during a release party of her 1996 album Falling Into You.

In the caption she penned how she no longer kept track with her age but made sure to eat cake every year. 

"I'm not counting the years, but I'm still eating cake for sure!" she captioned her post. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes! ❤️ - Celine xx…"



