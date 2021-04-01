Beyonce delights fans as she flaunts dazzling looks in latest fashion snaps

Beyonce looked stunning as she delighted with her sizzling fashion snaps Wednesday on Instagram.

The music icon emerged as a fashion diva in new snaps, flashing her toned legs and midriff in denim mini skirt and crop top.

The superstar, 39, put on a curvaceous display in denim ensembles as she shared series of ultra cool snaps on Instagram.

The 'Drunk In Love' hitmaker played with her long, curly hair as she posed with an air of cool for the camera.



The Drunk In Love songstress rocked stunning jewelry, working a fashionable pair of gold shades, a gold chain choker with a massive diamond pendant, and pearl earrings.

Beyonce also posted sweet photos with her kids Blue Ivy, nine, Rumi, three, and Sir, three. Fans were certainly surprised to see the delightful slideshow of family images.