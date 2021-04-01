Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyonce delights fans as she flaunts dazzling looks in latest fashion snaps

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Beyonce looked stunning as she delighted with her sizzling fashion snaps Wednesday on Instagram.

The music icon emerged as a fashion diva in new snaps, flashing her toned legs and midriff in denim mini skirt and crop top.

The superstar, 39,  put on a curvaceous display in denim ensembles as she shared series of ultra cool snaps on Instagram.

The 'Drunk In Love' hitmaker  played with her long, curly hair as she posed with an air of cool for the camera.

The Drunk In Love songstress rocked stunning jewelry, working a fashionable pair of gold shades, a gold chain choker with a massive diamond pendant, and pearl earrings.

Beyonce also posted sweet photos with her kids Blue Ivy, nine, Rumi, three, and Sir, three. Fans were certainly surprised to see the delightful slideshow of family images.

More From Entertainment:

Jordyn Woods reveals her fitness journey with app announcement

Jordyn Woods reveals her fitness journey with app announcement

Brad Pitt seeking support from Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's allegations

Brad Pitt seeking support from Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's allegations
4-year-old girl recreates Beyonce's fashion looks

4-year-old girl recreates Beyonce's fashion looks

Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle
Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab
Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap

Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap
Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary
Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Latest

view all