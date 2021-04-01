Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Hailey Bieber gets candid about sudden Twitter exit: 'It's toxic'

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Hailey Bieber got candid about the effects Twitter had on her mental health

Hailey Bieber made her exit on Twitter after becoming a victim of online backlash. 

The supermodel got candid about quitting the micro-blogging site while talking about the effects it had on her mental health. 

"I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see... Maybe they're right?'" Hailey told psychologist Jessica Clemons in her latest vlog. 

She added that the censure reached its tipping point when she tied the knot with Justin Bieber.

"I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison," Hailey said referring to how she was pitted against Justin's famous ex Selena Gomez.

In the end, Hailey realised she will limit her usage of social media and only use Instagram.

The model shared, "When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it's only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting."



