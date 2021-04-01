Meghan Markle's former partner defends her amidst Palace's probe against her

Meghan Markle’s former flame has lambasted the royal family over the bullying claims placed on her by her ex-staffers at the Palace.



Her childhood boyfriend Joshua Silverstein spoke to Us Weekly about the allegations placed against the Duchess of Sussex of mistreatment and bullying.

He claims that he “personally doesn’t see” her mistreating anyone, as claimed by a report by The Times.

“I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from,” he said.

“When you find women of color — particularly Black women — standing up for themselves and speaking out and speaking against what they feel [is] disrespect or oppression, often times whiteness tends to classify that in negative ways because they don’t want that to happen,” he continued.

“It’s almost like people are expected to know their place and whenever they don’t fall in line with that, then people say it’s a problem,” he added.