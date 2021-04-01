Can't connect right now! retry
Yumna Zaidi appeals to save Pakistan football following FIFA ban threat

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi called for authorities to save Pakistan football after the sport was threatened with a FIFA ban. 

The ban would mean that Pakistan would no longer be represented internationally and would see mass unemployment of its stars and staff. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb star penned a note appealing to the big dogs to do something in order to prevent a damaging ban on the sport. 

"Sports are essential to a society to remain healthy , provide us with the heroes we so desperately need to look up to and represent our country," she wrote.

"At present the current Pakistan woman’s football team seems to be going through a host of issues and I want to appeal to whoever is listening to pls help them we need this… we need them to shine."

Meanwhile, football star Hajra Khan shared her thoughts on the current situation and expressed her disappointment.

"We are on verge of getting banned by FIFA as a country which means we will not be able to represent Pakistan internationally in football," she said. 

"We have worked hard for years, we are disappointed. I want to tell them that please respect the game and respect the players."

