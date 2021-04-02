Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
BTS Jimin leaves ARMY’s in fits over Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’

Friday Apr 02, 2021

BTS’s Jimin shocks fans with an iconic rap performance via helium balloons on Bangtan Bomb.

BTS’s Jimin leaves fans in fits over his rapping skills during helium balloon experiment on Bangtan Bomb.

A video clip of the moment was posted to Bangtan TV’s official YouTube page and features the boys setting up some décor for BTS Bomb.

After deciding to take a break from his ballooning duties, Jimin picks up a helium balloon and, a second later, debuts a killer new rapping voice that leaves his fellow band mates in fits.

Check it out below:


