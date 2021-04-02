Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

BTS’s loyal fan base have once again rallied together to protect their beloved artists from being subjected to a “clear lack of attention and professionalism” following J-Hope’s crop-out.

The collective and consistent mistakes made by the publication, were screenshot into a collage and shared on Twitter by various fan accounts, all of this operated under the hashtag, “#ApologizeToJhopeEnews”.

One fan shared the collection of mistakes with the caption, “j-hope was cropped out from @enews tweets about BTS. This has happened multiple times already, which shows a clear lack of attention and professionalism. We need them to acknowledge their mistake and apologise. #ApologizeToJhopeEnews”

Another joined in and pointed out “I can’t believe enews has been so disrespectful, cropping out Jhope in so many articles. BTS IS 7, Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook."

Due to the swift action of ARMY's the publication issued an apology and took down the post in question barely a few hours into the incident.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'
Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single

Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single
Emma Stone touches on ‘incredible’ motherhood experience

Emma Stone touches on ‘incredible’ motherhood experience
Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares quits job to travel with him

Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares quits job to travel with him

Britney Spears' ex-makeup artist says someone is controlling her social media

Britney Spears' ex-makeup artist says someone is controlling her social media

Demi Lovato relives 2018 overdose in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Demi Lovato relives 2018 overdose in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV
Prince William does not trust Prince Harry after leaked private conversation

Prince William does not trust Prince Harry after leaked private conversation

Georgia Fowler announces her first pregnancy with beau Nathan Dalah

Georgia Fowler announces her first pregnancy with beau Nathan Dalah
Meghan Markle dropped hints of her tell-all interview before joining royal family

Meghan Markle dropped hints of her tell-all interview before joining royal family

Latest

view all