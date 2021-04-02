ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

BTS’s loyal fan base have once again rallied together to protect their beloved artists from being subjected to a “clear lack of attention and professionalism” following J-Hope’s crop-out.

The collective and consistent mistakes made by the publication, were screenshot into a collage and shared on Twitter by various fan accounts, all of this operated under the hashtag, “#ApologizeToJhopeEnews”.



One fan shared the collection of mistakes with the caption, “j-hope was cropped out from @enews tweets about BTS. This has happened multiple times already, which shows a clear lack of attention and professionalism. We need them to acknowledge their mistake and apologise. #ApologizeToJhopeEnews”

Another joined in and pointed out “I can’t believe enews has been so disrespectful, cropping out Jhope in so many articles. BTS IS 7, Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook."

Due to the swift action of ARMY's the publication issued an apology and took down the post in question barely a few hours into the incident.

Check it out below:



