Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’

Kate Middleton has managed to catch the attention of fans for her nifty face mask habits and royal fans cannot stop copying her mask trick ever since.

The royal became the subject of attention after her mask hack at the vaccine canter in Westminster Abbey shocked fans.

The observation was made by royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie on the Royally Obsessed podcast. During their chat Ms. Bowie said, “I think it's so weird that your wedding venue [Westminister Abbey] is now a vaccination clinic. It's also such a fancy place to get a vaccine I would love to get vaccinated there.”

Even Mr Fioritio weighed in and added, “Aside from her wearing white and I don't know if you spotted this but you have such an eagle eye. Kate's medical mask cap, so she takes the mask, and I struggle with this where it's too big for me the medical mask and it doesn't quite close all the gaps."

“And so she twists it like in a sort of figure-eight around her ears and that really tightens it up. So I feel like that was just a genius move I've been doing it ever since I thought that was pretty cool, so smart. But it definitely made me think how they're gonna honour ten years of marriage.”

More From Entertainment:

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king
BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV

BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV
ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts
Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

BTS Jimin leaves ARMY’s in fits over Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’

BTS Jimin leaves ARMY’s in fits over Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’
Princess Margaret’s hatred for Princess Diana revealed: ‘Don’t you dare speak!’

Princess Margaret’s hatred for Princess Diana revealed: ‘Don’t you dare speak!’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'
Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Don Mancini unveils ‘Chucky’ series debut: ‘We’re coming to you!’

Don Mancini unveils ‘Chucky’ series debut: ‘We’re coming to you!’
Netflix addresses ‘Diana: The Musical’ amid Meghan row

Netflix addresses ‘Diana: The Musical’ amid Meghan row

Latest

view all