Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Prince William may be looking to switch things around when he becomes king.

According to Alastair Campbell, the Duke of Cambridge and his father Prince William may be looking speak in interviews, something which the royal does not indulge in.

Campbell recalled asking William whether he would continue the tradition of not giving interviews to which the royal said that it was something that would change in the future. 

"I was at a dinner once where Prince William was the guest and there was a Q&A," he said. 

"I asked the question whether, when he became King, and possibly when his dad became King, they would continue the tradition of the monarch never giving interviews.

"He said he thought that ship had sailed, which I thought was quite interesting - which means that maybe they will."

More From Entertainment:

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts
Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'
Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single

Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single
Emma Stone touches on ‘incredible’ motherhood experience

Emma Stone touches on ‘incredible’ motherhood experience
Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares quits job to travel with him

Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares quits job to travel with him

Britney Spears' ex-makeup artist says someone is controlling her social media

Britney Spears' ex-makeup artist says someone is controlling her social media

Demi Lovato relives 2018 overdose in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Demi Lovato relives 2018 overdose in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Latest

view all