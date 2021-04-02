BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts

South Korea’s international hits from BTS admit they don’t want to greet ARMYs during their first post-pandemic concert and their reasons took fans by surprise.

The conversation surrounding post-pandemic activities began on KBS World when the boys were asked about their favorite song to revive for a in-person concert.

After agreeing on ‘ON’ as their song of choice, Jimin made a shocking revelation and took ARMY’s by surprise when he admitted, “Instead of greeting them, we’re just going to do one song after another, since we haven’t been able to perform for so long.”

Later on Suga and J-Hope joined in and added, “Everyone would end up crying if we were to greet them” and “We’d perform in tears” as a result.

