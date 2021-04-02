Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Hania Amir on Friday became top Twitter trend in Pakistan after people reacted to the news that the actress got engaged to Shamoon Ismail.

While thousands of people congratulated the actress and sent her best wishes, many fans were in utter shock.

The actress took her fans by surprise by sharing a picture of her "engagement ring".  She even thanked those who congratulated her on getting engaged. 

On Thursday, her engagement turned out to be an April Fool's Days prank as the actress took to Instagram and told her fans that "Acha tha maza aya agay barhte hain. No hard feelings. It’s not you it’s me." 



More From Entertainment:

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings
BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts

BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts
The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop
Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Big Hit Entertainment release free E-Book from ‘Connect BTS’ Exhibition

Big Hit Entertainment release free E-Book from ‘Connect BTS’ Exhibition
Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king
Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’

Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’
BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV

BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV
ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

Latest

view all