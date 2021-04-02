'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

Hania Amir on Friday became top Twitter trend in Pakistan after people reacted to the news that the actress got engaged to Shamoon Ismail.

While thousands of people congratulated the actress and sent her best wishes, many fans were in utter shock.

The actress took her fans by surprise by sharing a picture of her "engagement ring". She even thanked those who congratulated her on getting engaged.

On Thursday, her engagement turned out to be an April Fool's Days prank as the actress took to Instagram and told her fans that "Acha tha maza aya agay barhte hain. No hard feelings. It’s not you it’s me."







