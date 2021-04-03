Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Billie Eilish continues flaunting her new stylish look: Video

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Billie Eilish displayed her stylish new eye-skimming bangs as she continued to highlight her platinum blond hair weeks after ditching her slime green strands.

The 19-year-old music sensation uploaded a short clip to Instagram showing off her newly shorn shoulder-length platinum blond locks.

In addition to displaying the new trim, the songstress also debuted her stylish new eye-skimming bangs. Billie was swallowed up under a blue-and-white shirt that was buttoned all the way up to her neck.

The award winner singer's  video simply showed the pop wunderkind strutting toward the camera while displaying her standard blank face.

Billie Eilish new platinum tresses were cut so that they rested delicately on her shoulders, with some extra hair cascading down her back.

