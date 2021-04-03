Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas takes a dig at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’ after second season

Nick Jonas is not too thrilled with the network for cancelling the sitcom 'Jonas'

American singer Nick Jonas has Disney Channel to thank for the acting break he received amidst a successful singing career.

However, the Camp Rock star is not too thrilled with the network for cancelling his and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas’s show after the second season.

The Jealous singer took a dig at Disney through a TikTok challenge. Turning to the video-sharing platform, Nick said: "Oh, I love this one. Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel."

He then goes on to drop a sarcastic remark, saying: "See that's the thing. Our show got cancelled after just two seasons, and we didn't have any famous quotes."

Speaking about the sitcom, Jonas, Nick had earlier admitted himself that the second season of the show was a big mistake. He said in Amazon Prime’s Jonas Brothers’ documentary, Chasing Happiness: "It was a big regret. We shouldn't have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn't evolve because of it." 

