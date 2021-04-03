Can't connect right now! retry
'Friends' reunion special to go on floors next week in LA

The HBO Max unscripted special will see the cast of the show returning to the original sets

After repeated delays owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Friends reunion special will finally be taped next week in Los Angeles. 

According to Deadline, the HBO Max unscripted special will see the cast of the show returning to the original sets. 

The famed 90s sitcom had initially planned to record a reunion episode on the 25th anniversary of the show. 

The special episode, featuring Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, will see them return to the original Stage 24 soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. 

The special will be a part of all 236 episodes of the series on the streamer, which was became as the top show on the streaming platform.

Earlier, David Schwimmer talked about how “in a little over a month I’m heading out to LA.” 

He added, “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.” 

