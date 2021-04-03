Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Were Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hinting at Princess Anne with racism claims?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

A royal expert has shot down rumours about Prince Charles being the one to raise concerns about Archie's skin colour, claiming it was another member of the royal household.

The world was left shocked after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed that there were concerns raised about the colour of their then unborn son Archie.

Talking about the Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell claim, royal expert and author Lady Colin Campbell said that the pair were perhaps referring to Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter Princess Anne when they spoke about racism in the family.

Campbell said on her podcast, Chatting with Lady C: There were no concerns about Meghan’s color. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children there would be huge problems.”

“Not because of Meghan’s color, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences.”

The expert further said that Anne could have thought that Meghan may not “actually have respect for the institution into which she was marrying, and the family in which she was marrying… Meghan and Harry have used that genuine concern of a loving aunt, knowing that because she is down to earth, experienced, modest, intelligent and sensible, and that you cannot make a sow’s ear into a silk purse.”

“Nobody is the guilty party in terms of racism. But Princess Anne was the champion in terms of ‘don’t marry that girl, she is unsuitable. She is wrong for the country, wrong for the job’,” she said.

“I think it’s important that it is out there before it is weaponized by some anti-establishment, anti-monarchist organization, who will spin things destructively to further their agenda,” added Lady C.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'pities' estranged father and sister for 'succumbing to greed'

Meghan Markle 'pities' estranged father and sister for 'succumbing to greed'

Meghan Markle's son Archie cannot wait to meet baby sister: insider

Meghan Markle's son Archie cannot wait to meet baby sister: insider

James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months

James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months
'Friends' reunion special to go on floors next week in LA

'Friends' reunion special to go on floors next week in LA

Gayle King gives update on Prince Harry's 'very difficult talks' with royal family

Gayle King gives update on Prince Harry's 'very difficult talks' with royal family
Nick Jonas takes a dig at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’ after second season

Nick Jonas takes a dig at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’ after second season
Demi Lovato calls out ex Max Ehrich for using her for fame in new song ’15 Minutes’

Demi Lovato calls out ex Max Ehrich for using her for fame in new song ’15 Minutes’

Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

Dua Lipa shares behind-the-scenes shots in new Instagram post

Dua Lipa shares behind-the-scenes shots in new Instagram post
Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains

Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai venture out in NYC: See photo

Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai venture out in NYC: See photo
Aaron Rodgers might cut family members out of Shailene Woodley wedding

Aaron Rodgers might cut family members out of Shailene Woodley wedding

Latest

view all