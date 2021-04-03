Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's son Archie cannot wait to meet baby sister: insider

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

The two-year-old is desperately waiting for the new addition in the family and cannot wait to meet her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie will be a big brother when the couple welcome their beautiful daughter in summer. 

The two-year-old is desperately waiting for the new addition in the family and cannot wait to meet her, as revealed by an insider. 

"Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move,” the source gushed. “He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age," they added. 

With the summer just around the corner, the Sussexes are spending quality time together while prepping to welcome baby No. 2. 

“To wind down and switch off they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

Meanwhile, Meghan's mom Doria Ragland has been a great help in looking after Archie. 

Doria has been “helping look after Archie” amid the working couples’ projects, said an insider. “Being a grandma to Archie brings Doria such joy.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'pities' estranged father and sister for 'succumbing to greed'

Meghan Markle 'pities' estranged father and sister for 'succumbing to greed'

James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months

James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months
'Friends' reunion special to go on floors next week in LA

'Friends' reunion special to go on floors next week in LA

Gayle King gives update on Prince Harry's 'very difficult talks' with royal family

Gayle King gives update on Prince Harry's 'very difficult talks' with royal family
Nick Jonas takes a dig at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’ after second season

Nick Jonas takes a dig at Disney Channel for cancelling ‘Jonas’ after second season
Demi Lovato calls out ex Max Ehrich for using her for fame in new song ’15 Minutes’

Demi Lovato calls out ex Max Ehrich for using her for fame in new song ’15 Minutes’

Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

Dua Lipa shares behind-the-scenes shots in new Instagram post

Dua Lipa shares behind-the-scenes shots in new Instagram post
Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains

Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai venture out in NYC: See photo

Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai venture out in NYC: See photo
Aaron Rodgers might cut family members out of Shailene Woodley wedding

Aaron Rodgers might cut family members out of Shailene Woodley wedding
Jamie Lee Curtis congratulates Knives Out sequels stars including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans

Jamie Lee Curtis congratulates Knives Out sequels stars including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans

Latest

view all