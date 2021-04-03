Meghan Markle's son Archie cannot wait to meet baby sister: insider

The two-year-old is desperately waiting for the new addition in the family and cannot wait to meet her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie will be a big brother when the couple welcome their beautiful daughter in summer.



"Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move,” the source gushed. “He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age," they added.

With the summer just around the corner, the Sussexes are spending quality time together while prepping to welcome baby No. 2.

“To wind down and switch off they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

Meanwhile, Meghan's mom Doria Ragland has been a great help in looking after Archie.

Doria has been “helping look after Archie” amid the working couples’ projects, said an insider. “Being a grandma to Archie brings Doria such joy.”

