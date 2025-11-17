Justin Trudeau's estranged wife addresses his romance with Katy Perry

Sophie Grégoire reacts to estranged husband Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry

Sophie Grégoire has broken her silence on estranged husband Justin Trudeau’s relationship with Katy Perry.

The 50-year-old public speaker opened up about Trudeau’s high-profile new romance during an appearance on the Arlene Is Alone podcast this week.

Asked how she keeps her composure amid the headlines, Grégoire admitted she’s not immune to the emotional fallout.

Advertisement

“We’re all human beings and stuff affects us,” she said, calling it “normal” to feel triggered. “How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to listen to the music instead of the noise.”

While seeing the former Canadian Prime Minister with the pop star naturally stirs some feelings, Grégoire emphasised that her response is the one thing she can control.

“I’m aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. What I do with it is my decision,” she explained. “Does it mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No!”

Grégoire said she allows herself to experience every emotion, from anger to disappointment, but keeps the well-being of their family at the center. She and Trudeau, who were married from 2005 to 2023, share three children, including Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

“We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” she said. “We need two individuals in a couple to detangle. It’s not always easy to live, but it’s very adult.” Trudeau, 53, and Perry, 41, were first linked in July after being spotted on a dinner date in Montreal.

Reports soon suggested things had cooled due to intense media attention, but later photos emerged of them packing on PDA on Perry’s yacht. They later made their public debut as a couple at Perry’s 41st birthday celebration in Paris.