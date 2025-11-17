 
Gary Numan leaves fans concerned after breakdown

Gary Numan was performing at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Saturday

November 17, 2025

Gary Numan left fans concerned during his latest concert after he stopped singing midway through his show.

The Are 'Friends' Electric singer was performing Please Push No More at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Saturday night when he suddenly broke down on stage.

According to The Mirror, Numan's wife, Gemma O'Neil, was seen running on stage to comfort him.

Numan met his wife in 1992 when she was a member of his fan club. They moved in together the following year and married in 1997 as well as share three daughters.

Previously speaking about O'Neil, Numan gushed to the Daily Mail, "This is going to sound corny, given that it's 30 years since our first date, but I miss her even when she's in a different part of the house."

Explaining why he had broken down on stage, Numan told the crowd he had received "the worst news" earlier in the day, but did not elaborate what it was.

Numan kicked off his new countrywide tour this week, which celebrates the 45th anniversary of his seminal album, Telekon.

He has been performing the album live in its entirety to fans, singing favourite hits such as We Are Glass, and I Die: You Die.

Worried fans flooded social media with concern for Numan after the incident.

"Rough to see him so upset during PPNM - not looking forward to hearing the reason in the coming days. Can't be good. Absolute pro to battle on," one wrote.

