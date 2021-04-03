Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Sajal Aly reaches 7 million followers on Instagram

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly, who is an avid social media user, has reached seven million followers on Instagram.

The Alif actress reached the milestone on Saturday.

Sajal has become the fourth most-followed Pakistani celebrity on photo-video sharing platform.

Sajal is following only 97 people that include his close friends and family.

Ayeza Khan is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram with 8.4 million followers, Aiman Khan is on second top with 8.2 million and superstar Mahira Khan on No. 3 with 7.2 million followers.

