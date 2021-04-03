Lauren Graham opens up about the sudden surge in ‘Gilmore Girls’ popularity

American actor Lauren Graham is elated about the Gilmore Girls frenzy that has been sparked in the new generation.



In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star spoke about the sudden surge in the popularity of the mother-daughter comedy drama.

The actor, who played Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, said it was all thanks to modern-day streaming platforms that the show got a boost and was introduced to the younger lot today.

"It's way more popular. It wasn't that popular [when it originally aired],” she said.

"We were on opposite Friends, no one really knew we were on. It was, like, a miracle every year we got picked up. The people who liked it, liked it, but it wasn't, like, a big hit. It's crazy. New generations keep watching it,” she said.

She also spoke about how she still gets spammed with questions about the show which “keeps it alive.”

“It's fun because it's different groups of people [that] are finding it and different generations. I just don't want to get to the age where I'm frightening to children, where they're like, 'Where's Lorelai? What happened?'" said Graham.