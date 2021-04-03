Meghan Markle ‘fell flat on her face’ in the UK: report

Meghan Markle’s struggles within the royal family have recently been discussed at length by leading royal experts.

It was all brought forward by Andrew Morton during his interview on the Royally Obsessed podcast with Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie.

Mr. Morton was quoted saying, "You learn it through experience and it takes a long time. Even Catherine Middleton, she had the support of her family, she was British and knew what was expected but no one can prepare you for the level of intensity and level of interest in you.”

"You have got to be quite strong both inside and outside to survive and it takes a long time. I think with Catherine, it has taken her a long time. Even with Diana, it took her years and she was an aristocrat."