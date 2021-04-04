New Megxit revelation shoots down Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the world stunned with their recent bombshell claims made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.



That being said, reports are now showing that their claims about having no plan in place prior to Megxit was contradicting to reality.

Insiders spoke to The Telegraph on Saturday and said: “There was a constant dialogue from the couple along the lines of: ‘Why can’t we do this? You can’t stop us from doing what we want to do’.”

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been planning their departure since the start of 2019 and were in talks to seal a deal with now-defunct video streaming service Quibi.

The Telegraph reported: “They were calling the shots and would be the ones instructing the press office on what line to put out.”

This contradicted the claims that the pair made during their Oprah interview. Prince Harry had said: “The Netflix and the Spotify [deals]… that was never part of the plan. We didn’t have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford… security for us.”