What Kate Middleton learned from Princess Diana’s past mistakes

Kate Middleton seems to be taking a lesson from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s royal struggles.



Speaking in Channel 4’s documentary, The Royal House of Windsor, historian Dr. Piers Brendon said that Diana had caused problems for herself by taking the limelight of her husband Prince Charles.

“Charles realised rapidly that [Diana] was doing this to upstage him and he resented it, having always himself in the past occupied the limelight,” Brendon said.

Royal biographer, Penny Junor, said that the Duchess of Cambridge took a note from the Princess of Wales’ struggles.

“Charles was Prince of Wales and not used to having the limelight taken from him. That caused huge problems. Kate is being very careful to ensure she doesn’t outstrip William,” she told The Sunday Times.

“She is not on an ego trip, and her head has not been turned by celebrity. Kate is a working woman doing a job. She didn’t leave the human race when she joined Planet Windsor,” she said.