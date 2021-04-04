Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
King's in the house!: Prince William shouted while deck-spinning

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith shared Prince William’s “shout-out” which referenced to his future title.

In a documentary called The Day Will and Kate Got Married, Gary shared that some years before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot they had taken a trip to Ibiza where they were staying at Gray’s house, Maison De Bang Bang.

Gary went on to share that the couple had "the full Ibiza experience" and at one point a DJ was teaching Prince William about beats and the technicalities of mixing music which included having a shout-out for the DJ when the music would drop.

“They’d had the full Ibiza experience. They’d had a really good time, and my friend was there who was helping to set up the outdoor DJ and he was teaching William all about the beats, and how to drop a track," he said. 

"He said, ‘The most important thing, Will, is that you do have a shout-out and you need something to say when you drop a really good track... so, what are you going to shout out?’. And apparently William’s go-to was, ‘The king’s in the house!'"

