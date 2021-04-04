Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
The real reason BTS's Bighit Entertainment changed to HYBE

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Bighit Entertainment recently decided to change its official name to HYBE and K-Pop fans are still confused.

The most amount of shock however, came from ARMYs and their fears surrounding the future of the company and BTS, but its chairman Bang Si- Hyuk laid it all to rest the moment he stepped forward with his speech

He not only explained the company’s intentions behind the change but also touched upon the true meaning of HYBE.


Why change it now?

In the statement he touched upon the brand’s symbolic connection to its relationship with music and admitted, “What we think of as variation of music is that of the infinite realm, and I think the name Big Hit Entertainment cannot fully capture this concept.”


What HYBE means?

Chairman Bang Si- Hyuk claims, “I felt the need of a new company name that could encompass all the business realms that we carry out and be a symbol for our connecting and expanding structure.”


What it means for the company?

He made it clear that the change does not mean the end because “The identity of Big Hit Entertainment will live on as ‘Big Hit Music’ as a label that makes up Hybe. I believe that will strengthen the fundamental capabilities as a label.”

For those unversed, Hybe Labels includes Big Hit Music, Koz Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, Source Music, Belift Lab and Hybe Labels Japan.

