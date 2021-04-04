Told Queen to drop Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles: Piers Morgan

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has claimed that he advised Queen Elizabeth II to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles.



The television personality hit out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and criticised them for using their royal titles despite having parted ways from the royal family.

Following Megxit the couple were subjected to criticism as they struck multi-million dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix which saw accusations of them misusing their royal titles.

"They want their royal cake and eat it, Meghan and Harry. They're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when it comes to negotiating $100million deals with Netflix but what they don't want to do as part of having the royal titles is go back to England and put a shift in," he said.

"They don't want that stuff. They want to be in their $11million mansion lecturing the world about equality which in itself is laughable.

"But also more damaging is they want to preach about politics by taking a stand against Trump and so on. You can't do that and be royal members, it's damaging to the impartiality to the monarchy.

"As I said to the Queen that she should cut them loose, cut the titles and I think that has to be done now because if they want freedom and independence as they say they do, fine.

"You can't be Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Take the titles away, see how you get on as Meghan and Harry."