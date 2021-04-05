Cher issues apology to the African American community over George Floyd tweet

Celebrated pop star Cher landed in hot water over her tweet about George Floyd and the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Users on Twitter lambasted the singer after she expressed that she would have been able to help Floyd had she been in Minneapolis at the time of the incident.

Following the social media outrage, the vocal powerhouse has now issued an apology for what she said.

“I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam, BUT [hand] TO GOD … IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In [the black] Community. I Know My [heart],” wrote Cher.

On Saturday, the singer turned to Twitter and riled up users with her tweet that read: “Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried. I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

Not long after, social media users started giving the singer flak for exhibiting her “white savior” complex.

“Um….Cher, I think you’re great and all, but this ain’t it. George Floyd’s murder isn’t about you. Don’t make it about you. And don’t inadvertently insult the traumatized witnesses who WERE there and did their damndest to save his life,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “If the fire fighter EMS who tried to intervene didn’t succeed, you sure had no chance. What a post!! Mindboggling. Do you think you have some kind of magical power? Police would not allow anyone to interfere in their business.”