Gillian Anderson bags top prize for ‘The Crown’ at SAG Awards

Gillian Anderson was given the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Hollywood star Gillian Anderson bagged the top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Anderson, 52, was given the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, for which she even beat out her fellow costars, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin as well.

Receiving the award, Anderson said: "To Queenie Olivia, you have won every award under the sun, and to Emma, you deserve this along with me for such a mature and accomplished performance.”

"And to the entire Crown ensemble, who in my eyes does not get enough attention for all the depth that you bring to every episode,” she said.

Anderson also thanked her ex-boyfriend and creator of the show, Peter Morgan, saying: "And last, but never least, Peter Morgan for creating so many multidimensional roles for all us actors to sink our teeth into and win awards for. Thank you, thank you, thank you."