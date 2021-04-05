Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea

Mark Ruffalo won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his dual role in 'I Know This Much Is True' at Sag Awards 2021 on Sunday (April 4).

The 53-year-old actor beat out Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird), Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) to win the award.

Ruffalo plays twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the HBO miniseries. Thomas is a schizophrenic and is confined to a secure hospital.



Ruffalo, who also known as an activist, used his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea to de-stigmatize mental illness, saying there should be 'no shame' attached to mental illness.

Ruffalo continued: 'Mental illness is a real thing and I just think it's really important that we're honest and open about it and have no fear and no shame.'