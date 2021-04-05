Zara Tindall is helping Prince William and Prince Harry set differences aside

The Tindalls are playing "peacemakers" for Prince William and Prince Harry in the midst of their rift, as they let bygones be bygones for their mother Princess Diana's sake.



After Harry and William approved the design for the statue of their late mother, the Princess of Wales, a source close to the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley spilled some tea.

Talking to The Sun, the source said that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex both approved the design and signed off it off: "It will have been signed off by William and Harry, that much I do know. I know he did work closely with the boys and I think it will be incredible.”

"We’re lucky to have him as an artist in the UK,” the insider said about the artist.

The insider also revealed that Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall "have been playing peacemakers between them over the past year".