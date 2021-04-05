Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Tabraiz Shamsi comes to Quinton de Kock's defence after Fakhar Zaman's run out controversy

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

South African player Tabraiz Shamsi

Following the flood of criticism against Quinton de Kock over his alleged involvement in the run out of Fakhar Zaman, fellow South African Tabraiz Shamsi has come to the defence of the Proteas wicketkeeper. 

Taking to Twitter, the leg spinner clarified that Quinton de Kock was not speaking to the batsman or pointing at the batsman. He explained that the wicketkeeper was asking a "fielder to back up at the non-striker's end".

"Not Quinnys fault the batman turned around to see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done," said Shamsi while holding Fakhar Zaman responsible for his mistake.

Read more: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources

"Stop the hate and leave QDK alone," urged the bowler.

He asked whether it was not funny that the "batsman stopped running instead of completing the run."

"Let's not take the attention away from a great innings that he played and give him credit for that," Shamsi said while acknowledging Fakhar's knock in Pakistan's losing cause.

Read more: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings

For him it was simple as the "batman's job in that instance was to complete the run".

‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out

Meanwhile, Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman has said it was his “own fault” that he got run out during the second ODI against South Africa.

Fakhar said he was looking towards Haris Rauf at the other end and could not assess the danger he was in when he was dismissed.

De Kock has been under fire for allegedly 'distracting' Fakhar Zaman to get him run out in the last over of the game when Zaman was at 193.

The left-hander batsman was run out while coming in for a second run, when he made the fatal mistake of slowing down, apparently assuming that the ball was heading towards the other end.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary

Cricket experts and former players criticised the South African wicketkeeper for what they saw as a deliberate attempt to mislead Zaman into thinking he was safe, but the Pakistani batsman has rejected the perception that it was Quinton's fault.

"The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," Fakhar Zaman said.

While expressing their displeasure on the incident, cricket fans and former cricketers have suggested that the dismissal should have been struck off with five penalty runs and an extra delivery awarded to the chasing side under law 41.5.1 of the game.

Read more: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out

Law 41.5.1 states that “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”.

In addition, clause 41.5.2 says that “It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.”

The International Cricket Council has not spoken on the matter yet. 

More From Sports:

Video: Pakistan blind cricket team join 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon after defeating India

Video: Pakistan blind cricket team join 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon after defeating India
Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour

Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour
Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions Quinton de Kock's 'cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out

Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions Quinton de Kock's 'cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out
Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources

Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources
Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out

Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out
Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI

Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI
Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet

Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet
Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out

Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings
Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so

Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so
Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series

Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series
Pak vs SA: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary

Pak vs SA: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary

Latest

view all