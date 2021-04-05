Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
Queen makes sure 'staff remember their place' within the Palace

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Queen makes sure 'staff remember their place' within the Palace

A former butler has recently stepped forward with details into the kind of tight ship the Queen runs on her estate and the fine boundary she has in place between staff and family.

This claim was brought forward by one of Queen Elizabeth’s oldest butlers during his interview with Express. There he was quoted saying, "I think Her Majesty, she has seen so many servants, police officers, private secretaries come and go.”

At the end of the day, “All of us who work with, and for, the Royal Family have to remember our place. We're there to support them - we're not there to be their best friends."

