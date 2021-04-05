Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak

A Hollywood club had to terminate its member over spilling some details about singer Justin Bieber.

According to Page Six, a guest had tipped off photographers that the Yummy singer and his wife Hailey Bieber were at the famed club last week.

The club is known for preserving privacy and has strict rules against the use of cell phones, photos and other devices.

In the club’s April newsletter, it revealed that after a photo of the famous photo was circulated, the whistle blower was found and terminated.

“The photo below was circulated online earlier this week. Within less than 24 hours, our team discovered whose guest was responsible of alerting the paparazzi. The Member who brought this guest to our Club has now been terminated," the newsletter wrote.