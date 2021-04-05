Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

A Hollywood club had to terminate its member over spilling some details about singer Justin Bieber.

According to Page Six, a guest had tipped off photographers that the Yummy singer and his wife Hailey Bieber were at the famed club last week.

The club is known for preserving privacy and has strict rules against the use of cell phones, photos and other devices.

In the club’s April newsletter, it revealed that after a photo of the famous photo was circulated, the whistle blower was found and terminated.

“The photo below was circulated online earlier this week. Within less than 24 hours, our team discovered whose guest was responsible of alerting the paparazzi. The Member who brought this guest to our Club has now been terminated," the newsletter wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

Addison Rae takes page out of Kardashian handbook, tips paps on whereabouts

Addison Rae takes page out of Kardashian handbook, tips paps on whereabouts
Iggy Aalea deletes tweet against YouTube, Google

Iggy Aalea deletes tweet against YouTube, Google

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Easter with her beau Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Easter with her beau Travis Barker
Asim Azhar expresses solidarity with students as #ExamCancelHoga becomes Twitter trend

Asim Azhar expresses solidarity with students as #ExamCancelHoga becomes Twitter trend

Katrina Kaif reaches 48 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif reaches 48 million followers on Instagram

'Meghan Markle's presidential run will be backed up by powerful people'

'Meghan Markle's presidential run will be backed up by powerful people'

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life
Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth
Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK

Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK
HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback
Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware

Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware
Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Latest

view all