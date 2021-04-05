Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Iggy Aalea deletes tweet against YouTube, Google

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Iggy Aalea on Monday accused Google of hiding her new music video "in the algorithm for some reason." 

The Australian rapper deleted her tweet against the Internet giant for some reason within five minutes after posting it on her account.

It happened on Monday when Iggy shared the video for her song "Sip it" for which she teamed up with Tyga. 

She had tweeted, "Today we are at 3.4m views and the video is still not being recommended etc. by YouTube so it's all off our own word of mouth! Can we make 4 by the day end?" 

When a fan said "it doesn't even show up on main tab in Google!", Iggy said in her now deleted tweet, "Because they are trying to burry it in the algorithm for some reason."




More From Entertainment:

Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak

Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Easter with her beau Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Easter with her beau Travis Barker
Asim Azhar expresses solidarity with students as #ExamCancelHoga becomes Twitter trend

Asim Azhar expresses solidarity with students as #ExamCancelHoga becomes Twitter trend

Katrina Kaif reaches 48 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif reaches 48 million followers on Instagram

'Meghan Markle's presidential run will be backed up by powerful people'

'Meghan Markle's presidential run will be backed up by powerful people'

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life
Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth
Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK

Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK
HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback
Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware

Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware
Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Queen makes sure ‘staff remember their place’ within the Palace

Queen makes sure ‘staff remember their place’ within the Palace

Latest

view all