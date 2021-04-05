Jennifer Lopez answers Ben Affleck's question about her 'fountain of youth'

Ben Affleck discussed his ex girlfriend singer Jennifer Lopez in the feature story of InStyle magazine.

Lopez, who graces the May cover of the magazine, also shared the link to the feature story which contained her ex's views about her.

The "Batman" actor showered praises on the singer while talking about their time together.

Talking about the singer's ageless beauty, he joked, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s...at best?".

