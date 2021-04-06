Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Ariana Grande plans "fairytale" wedding with Dalton Gomez

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

American singer Ariana Grande is reportedly planning to have a fairytale” wedding with fiance Dalton Gomez. The 27-year-old singer is said to have already started preparations to make it a major event in the showbiz history.

The wedding of the Positions songstress will be as grand as a fairytale event, according to OK! Magazine.

"Ariana has started putting together her wedding plans with fiancé Dalton Gomez, and it is going to be massive. The couple is looking towards the end of the year when they hope COVID-19 restrictions have eased up," said an insider while talking to the magazine.

The media outlet also said the Rain On Me singer will invite her famous friends to the event, including Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, and her fellow Voice coaches - John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

The insider source said her brother Frankie Grande and her mom are lending her a helping hand to make it a major show. The media also quoted the source as saying that Barbra Streisand will sing at her wedding. 

