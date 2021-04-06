Taylor Swift helps Lover co-star Christian Owens to make his career

Renowned singer Taylor Swift has reportedly used her influence to make career of her Lover music video co-star Christian Owens.

Taylor Swift was instrumental in helping Christian land his recent deal with Universal Music Group.

The 31-year-old music sensation hired Owens as a backup dancer for her Reputation tour, as well as her love interest in 2019’s music video for Lover.



Christian explained on Instagram: 'We had a whole bunch of label meetings. Taylor Swift was a huge co-sign and help…a lot of people don’t know.'



She is currently celebrating another collaborator for her latest re-release for the album 'Fearless', Swift teased a collab with none other than Keith Urban.



Owens, who recently debuted with his first single Baby Girl, continued: 'Taylor Swift actually contacted the head of Republic herself on my behalf, which was kind of crazy. I get to the meeting. They were like "Yo, why is Taylor Swift so adamant about us signing you? We want to see you perform!'