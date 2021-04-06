Can't connect right now! retry
Bella Hadid flashes her million-dollar smile while soaking up the sun at a beach

Bella Hadid left fans in awe as she showed off her incredible smile while soaking up the sun at a beach on Sunday.

The 24-year-old supermodel shared a new series of photos to her Instagram on Monday, displaying her true beauty in brown bikini.

Gigi Hadid's sister was looking gorgeous as she put her supermodel figure on display in a tinny outfit, wearing red, brown and yellow knitted bucket hat.

The Palestinian-Dutch beauty's sun-kissed skin glowed against a brown faux suede tankini with rhinestone adornments and a crystal Playboy bunny logo.

Bella Hadid accessorized her summer look with layers of necklaces, including an armful of golden bracelets.

