Miley Cyrus over the moon as her ‘Plastic Hearts’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify

US singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has extended gratitude to the fans for their love and appreciation as her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’ reached one billion streams on Spotify.



Taking to Instagram, the Wrecking Ball singer said “I am honored to say I am now 1 of 3 female artists spanning over the last 3 decades to have an album reach 1 billion streams on @spotify.”

‘Plastic Hearts’ is the seventh studio album by Miley Cyrus, released on November 27, 2020.

Miley further said she is proud to be in the company of the two other female artists: Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

“Proud to be in the company of @taylorswift & @ladygaga. Love and appreciation to everyone who has been listening to #PlasticHearts & supporting my life’s purpose from the beginning!”

“Music is an essential part of my existence. I can’t thank you enough for making my dreams a reality,” she concluded.