Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t been vaccinated yet

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Rita Wilson explained why she and Tom Hanks have yet to receive their shots

Power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were amongst the first few big names to have contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the global pandemic last year in March. 

Nearly one year later, as the vaccine roll-out begins across the globe, the Sleepless In Seattle star revealed that she and her husband are still not vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening disease.

In an interview with Today, Wilson explained why they have yet to receive their shots: "How about hearing this for the first time in your life: 'You're not old enough.’ It's like, 'OK, I'll take that!'"

"But we are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they're opening up to the next tier,” she said.

The actor also spoke about how finding out the two had antibodies “was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection. That's why the vaccine is also helping people."

"To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there's nothing like that. That is truly a gift,” she said. 

