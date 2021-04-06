Will.i.am to release tech smart face mask

Will.i.am is coming out with a product that will help users be safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic and that too in style.



The Black Eyed Peas frontman is partnering up with costume designer Jose Fernandez and Honeywell, an engineering company, to create Xupermask- a technologically smart face covering.

Part of the design includes a system which aids in mitigating unwelcoming sounds with noise canceling audio and microphone.

The singer told People that the inspiration behind the modern collaboration came from the daily issues that mask wearers faced from foggy glasses to muffled phone calls.

"I thought about all the pain points that people have with masks and earbuds and how earbuds were not designed to pick up the voice of people that have fabric in front of their mouth," he said.

"People have to take the mask off and put themselves at risk. [With Xupermask], you could literally whisper on a bike on a Zoom, and they hear you perfectly fine because we block off the wind and we block out the noise and block out the germs."



Take a look:







