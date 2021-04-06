Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Will.i.am to release tech smart face mask

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Will.i.am is coming out with a product that will help users be safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic and that too in style.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman is partnering up with costume designer Jose Fernandez and Honeywell, an engineering company, to create Xupermask- a technologically smart face covering.

Part of the design includes a system which aids in mitigating unwelcoming sounds with noise canceling audio and microphone.

The singer told People that the inspiration behind the modern collaboration came from the daily issues that mask wearers faced from foggy glasses to muffled phone calls. 

"I thought about all the pain points that people have with masks and earbuds and how earbuds were not designed to pick up the voice of people that have fabric in front of their mouth," he said.

"People have to take the mask off and put themselves at risk. [With Xupermask], you could literally whisper on a bike on a Zoom, and they hear you perfectly fine because we block off the wind and we block out the noise and block out the germs."

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Lupita Nyong’o touches upon death of Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o touches upon death of Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman
Kardashian team scrambles to take down unedited Khloe Kardashian snap

Kardashian team scrambles to take down unedited Khloe Kardashian snap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rake in millions with royal title: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rake in millions with royal title: Piers Morgan
On-stage brawl leaves Mrs Sri Lanka winner with head injuries

On-stage brawl leaves Mrs Sri Lanka winner with head injuries
Pete Davidson moves into his own nest

Pete Davidson moves into his own nest

Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t been vaccinated yet

Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t been vaccinated yet
God of Mischief teams up with a mustachioed Owen Wilson in new ‘Loki’ trailer

God of Mischief teams up with a mustachioed Owen Wilson in new ‘Loki’ trailer

Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's snowy getaway

Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's snowy getaway
Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial
Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry: 'Crying about his dad won't fund him'

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry: 'Crying about his dad won't fund him'
Chrissy Teigen is letting go of the societal pressures of dieting

Chrissy Teigen is letting go of the societal pressures of dieting
Channing Tatum no longer fears his ‘girl-dad’ status

Channing Tatum no longer fears his ‘girl-dad’ status

Latest

view all