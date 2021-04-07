Shocking details about Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon's clash while working on Justice League

Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon had a strained relationship while working on the 2017 film after he took over directing duties from Zack Snyder following the demise of his daughter.

Wonder Woman star reportedly clashed with Whedon as he allegedly threatened her career. The shocking details about the clash have come to light on the reshoots of Justice League.

The charming actress and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins"went to Justice League star Ray Fisher spoke in length for his various allegations against Whedon and Warner Bros."

Fisher prompted an investigation at WarnerMedia after he claimed that Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

The profile claims that Gadot, 35, also had several issues with Whedon, 56. He has not commented on Fisher's claims.

The biggest clash between Whedon and Gadot was when the director allegedly made the actress record lines she didn't like and threatened to harm Gadot's career if she didn't comply.

Gadot, according to report, had concerns with the revised version of Justice League, including "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman."