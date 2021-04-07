Regé-Jean Page is grateful for the love he received following 'Bridgerton' exit

Fans all over the world were left heartbroken and teary-eyed after finding out that Regé-Jean Page will not be part of Netflix’s Bridgerton's second season.

Following the outpour of love and messages expressing disappointment about his exit, the actor has thanked his fans and the show for the abundance of love and support.

Page, who played the Duke of Hastings on the show, wrote on Twitter: "Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing.”

He wrote the message retweeting the original exit announcement from the official Bridgerton Twitter account, which read: "While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer -- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” it added.