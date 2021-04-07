Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Caitlyn Jenner considers launching California governor bid

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Cailtyn Jenner is contemplating launching a bid for governor of California as recalls for the current governor surge

American media personality and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is mulling over the idea of running for governor of California as Gavin Newsom faces recall elections.

The reality TV star is contemplating launching a bid for governor of California as recalls for the current governor surge with Republicans fuming over his immigration and tax policies.

Citing sources, Axios reported that Jenner is being assisted by GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren as the two worked together with the American Unity Fund that deals with the LGBTQ+ issues.

Insiders told the portal that Jenner is considering to launch the run despite her claiming in early 2021 that she won’t.

Jenner's rep said in a statement earlier this year: “Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children.”

