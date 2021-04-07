Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Meghan Markle’s feud with Kate, William began with Nottingham Cottage

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William's ties with Meghan Markle have been strained from the get-go. 

According to reports coming afloat, the differences between the former actor and the Cambridges began back during Prince Harry’s stint at Nottingham Cottage with Kensington Palace.

Speaking in Channel 5’s documentary, Meghan & Harry: Two Troubled Years, royal author Tom Quinn said that tensions began when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into a small home in Nottingham as compared to William and Kate’s larger residence.

"Nottingham Cottage is in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and it's quite small. It's tiny compared to the enormous double apartment that Kate and William have,” he said.

"It was being pointed out to them in no uncertain terms that they weren't in the first division, because that place is held by William and Kate. Inevitably that led to friction,” he continued.

"In Meghan's world, if you're determined enough, you can get to the top. But Meghan can't, she can't get to the top whatever she does,” he added. 

