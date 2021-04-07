Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers

Princess Diana’s former biographer recently stepped forward to analyze Meghan Markle’s struggles with palace staffers.

This claim was brought forward by Andrew Morton and during his interview on the Royally Obsessed podcast he was quoted saying, “Diana was blamed for everything that changed inside the Royal Family. The fact that various people had left their employ was all Diana's fault. Same with Meghan. All her fault.”

"I defended her on that because it's absolute nonsense to think that somebody who doesn't know the royal ropes at all is responsible for all of this."

He added, "Diana didn't know the royal ropes, she was trying to keep her head above water. I think you'd find the same with Meghan. She was struggling to survive, thinking she was going to hit the ground running. Well she'd hit the ground, but she wasn't running, she was going flat on her face."

More From Entertainment:

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’
Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage

Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage
Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19
Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'
DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race

DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race
'Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress joins Instagram

'Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress joins Instagram

Sofia Richie sparks romance rumours with music executive Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie sparks romance rumours with music executive Elliot Grainge
Keke Palmer says she was 'misunderstood' as a child actor

Keke Palmer says she was 'misunderstood' as a child actor

Ariana Grande’s ‘secret’ Justin Bieber collaboration unearthed

Ariana Grande’s ‘secret’ Justin Bieber collaboration unearthed

Latest

view all