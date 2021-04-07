Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has said that news of rapper DMX’s drug overdose has left her with survivors guilt.

Speaking to TMZ, the Skyscraper hitmaker said that whenever she sees someone overdose or pass away because of it she thinks about herself and how she could have been in the person's place.

"Any time I see someone OD or pass away that's in the public eye I immediately think 'that could have been you had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life'. There's times I've felt like feeling survivor's guilt," she said.

"You do ask yourself 'why am I still here, why are others not?' It's challenging. I have to realise that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get.

"Every day I am here on this earth is a day I count my blessings. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly have knowing others didnt get the chance..."

Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons is in "a vegetative state" after experiencing "lung and brain failure [with] no brain activity" as a result of a heart attack.



The reason for his heart attack is unknown but sources told TMZ that the 50-year-old had overdosed on drugs.

