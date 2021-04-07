Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has said that news of rapper DMX’s drug overdose has left her with survivors guilt.

Speaking to TMZ, the Skyscraper hitmaker said that whenever she sees someone overdose or pass away because of it she thinks about herself and how she could have been in the person's place. 

"Any time I see someone OD or pass away that's in the public eye I immediately think 'that could have been you had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life'. There's times I've felt like feeling survivor's guilt," she said. 

"You do ask yourself 'why am I still here, why are others not?' It's challenging. I have to realise that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get.

"Every day I am here on this earth is a day I count my blessings. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly have knowing others didnt get the chance..."

Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons is in "a vegetative state" after experiencing "lung and brain failure [with] no brain activity" as a result of a heart attack. 

The reason for his heart attack is unknown but sources told TMZ that the 50-year-old had overdosed on drugs.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox goes for walk in LA

Megan Fox goes for walk in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines fail to sell after price cut

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines fail to sell after price cut
BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building

BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building
Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers
BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’
Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage

Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage
Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19
Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'
DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race

DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race

Latest

view all