Thursday Apr 08 2021
Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter

Pop singer Taylor Swift has shown the matchstick to the haystack after releasing her new track from her upcoming album, Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The 31-year-old singer released the song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” on April 7. The singer has re-recorded all songs from the 2008 album, Fearless. She is also releasing songs that were written during the time but were never released — until now.

Taking to her Twitter account, the pop diva said, "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.”

Her fans noticed the release and all of a sudden Joe Jonas started trending worldwide on Twitter as Swift's fans consider the track refers to the singer’s former boyfriend Jonas. He dated Taylor Swift from July to October 2008 - the time when the singer was busy with her Fearless album.

Enjoy the song here:

Wife of Joe Jonas, actress Sophie Turner, also jumped in, reacting to the new song. "It's not NOT a bop," Joe’s wife said with a caption written on a screenshot of the lyric video.

In her bid to throw the bad blood away, Taylor Swift last year reportedly sent Jonas and Turner a baby blanket for their daughter, Willa.

Watch how her fans reacted to "Mr. Perfectly Fine," here: 



